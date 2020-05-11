Tollywood Film Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot For The Second Time

Tollywood producer Dil Raju's wife had passed away in the year 2017 and now, he has tied the knot for the second time on May 10, 2020. The wedding ceremony was held in Nizamabad and Dil Raju also released an official statement for his fans regarding the same on Sri Venkateshwara's Twitter handle. According to media reports, Dil Raju's first wife, Anita had passed away due to a cardiac arrest which had come as a brutal shock for the producer.

Dil Raju released an official statement informing the netizens about his wedding

Reportedly, Dil Raju's wedding ceremony was attended by his close friends and family members. Dil Raju's statement said that with the whole world coming to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things have not been great for him on the professional front. Dil Raju also confessed that he was not going through a good time on the personal front too. However, he added that he is hopeful that things will settle down. He then informed his fans that he has started a new inning in his life. Fans were overjoyed after hearing this news. Check out Dil Raju's statement.

Dil Raju's wedding pictures took social media by storm

Soon Dil Raju's wedding pictures started circulating all over social media. Dil Raju and his new bride are looking beautiful as they can be seen all smiles amidst the wedding ceremony. While Dil Raju is decked up in a traditional white lungi, his bride is looking beautiful in a golden and grey saree. The netizens also took to their social media to wish the happy couple on this special occasion.

Dil Raju has produced hit films like Yevadu and Nenu Local

Dil Raju has earlier bankrolled several hits Telugu films like Dil, Bhadra, Arya, Parrugu, Bomarillu, Brindavaram, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Mr Perfect, Yevadu, Fida, Nenu Local and Sathamanam Bhavati. His film, Sathamanam Bhavati also bagged the National Award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Category in the year 2016. The producer has also won four Nandi Awards.

