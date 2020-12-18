Dil Raju's Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Yash, #ChaySam And Others Join The Celebration

Producer Dil Raju celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday at a star-studded party in Hyderabad. From the KGF star Yash to Chiranjeevi and ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan were all part of the producer’s birthday bash. Scroll down to take a look at the pictures.

Dil Raju 50th birthday bash

KGF's Yash arrived at the party with director Prashanth Neel and other team members of KGF Chapter 2. The team posed for the paps as they entered the party.

Members of the Mega Family who were a part of the party

Megastar Chiranjeevi made it to the party and his brother Pawan Kalyan arrived too. Prabhas and Ram Charan were seen posing in front of the #DR50 banner for the paparazzi. Varun Tej was also seen at the celebrations.

Couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also joined the occasion

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also snapped at the producer’s birthday bash. Samantha wore an orange and black polka dot top and black pants with stilettos while Naga Chaitanya chose a black and navy blue outfit. The couple posed looked all smiles as they posed for the paps.

Vijay Deverakonda at the bash

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda was also seen at the celebrations. He was seen posing with the producer and several others at the party. The actor chose to don a brown co-ord and sported it quite well.

More about Dil Raju

Dil Raju is an Indian producer and distributor known for his work in Telugu Films and is the owner of the production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Some of his popularly known films include Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Parugu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu. His movie Sathamanam Bhavati received the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 64th National Film Awards. The director received the Andhra Pradesh state Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award in the year 2016, for his contributions to cinema.

