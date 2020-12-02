KGF's Yash & Radhika Pandit's Daughter Arya Turns 5, Latter Pens Lovable Note

KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter, Arya, turned 5-years-old on December 2. On the occasion of this special day, Radhika took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of her little girl. Not only this, but she also shared a collage that featured several moments of Arya. Sharing the same, she penned a heartfelt note.

Radhika wrote, "U have given us nothing but happiness in life. Happy birthday our Lil angel." More so, she added, "P.S: Don't grow up so soon." As soon as Radhika's post was up, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments and sweet notes on it. A user wrote, "Happy birthday baby, Arya," whereas another fan penned, "Happy birthday to you little angle. Stay home and stay safe, baby." Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and love.

KGF's Yash & Radhika's daughter turns 5

The duo, Yash and Radhika Pandit, threw a lavish birthday party as their son Yatharv turned one on October 30. After a week, Radhika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Yatharv's first birthday. The party was attended by Yash and Radhika Pandit's family members and friends. Along with this, the couple also hired a private yacht and ringed in Yatharv's big-day amid the sea. Sharing the video, Pandit penned a note for her son Yatharv.

"U may not remember the flavour of your cake, u may not know why that day was so special.. but to us, as parents it was a celebration we will cherish for life.. a year gone by as parents of a Lil bundle of happiness!! Happy birthday," she wrote. In another post, she expressed that her son will always and forever be her baby boy.

On the work front, Yash was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport on November 29. He was accompanied by a team of people as they took a flight back to Bengaluru. Yash was shooting for his portions in KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt's first look from KGF was unveiled on his birthday.

However, Yash's look isn't revealed yet. The film also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. In July 2020, Sanjay Dutt unveiled his first look poster from the movie in which the actor looked fierce and bronzed, with various tattoos on his face. Take a look.

