Actor Dileep Announces Next Film 'Khalasi' With Title Poster, Fans Express Excitement

Malayalam actor Dileep unveiled the title poster of his next film online. The movie, titled Khalasi, marks the directorial debut of Mithilaj Abdul. Sharing the Khalasi poster online, Dileep wrote: "Happy to announce our new movie, to be directed by Mithilaj and produced by Gokulam Gopalettan". (sic)

Check out Khalasi poster here:

(Source: Dileep Facebook)

The poster shared by Dileep on Thursday night seemed to have caught the attention of social media users. Several netizens expressed their excitement about the film and wished for the success of the movie. "My dear brother, God bless you always with all good things in life and career with joyful moments. Advance Best wishes for your great success in this new film, good luck. Thanks with love," (sic) said Kr Kathe, a social media user. Here's how the netizens reacted to Dileep's new movie's poster.

Fans seem excited about Dileep starrer Khalasi

All about Dileep starrer Khalasi

Khalasi, starring Dileep in the lead, is reported to be based on Mappila Khalasi, which is the traditional vessel makers of Malabar, Kerala. The script of the Dileep starrer is written by Anuroop Koylandi and Mithilaj Abdul, who makes his directorial debut with the film. The movie is produced by V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan under their production banner. Interestingly, ad-filmmaker V A Srikumar too is making a film based on Mappila Khalasi titled Mission Konkan.

What's next for Dileep?

Meanwhile, Dileep, last seen in Sugeeth's My Santa, has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Nadirsha's Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. The movie, starring Dileep and Urvashi in the lead, will have the former essaying the role of a 60-year-old man who runs a driving school. A few months back, the makers of the upcoming film released the first look poster of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie is currently in post-production. It is bankrolled by Dr Zachariah Thomas and NAD Group and slated to hit the screens soon. Besides the upcoming film, Dileep also has Ramachandra Babu's Professor Dinkar with Namitha Pramod up for release.

