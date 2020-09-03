Divya Unni Celebrates Onam With Her Parents After 17 Years, Shares 'precious Moments'

Malayalam actor Divya Unni's Onam celebration this year was special as she celebrated the harvest festival with her parents after 17 long years. Divya Unni, who resides in Texas, United States with her partner Arun Kumar, in a social media post, shared that she has celebrated Onam with her parents after 17 years. She wrote: "True that sometimes it’s not about remembering dates but moments. This Onam will always remain precious as I got to spend it with my parents after 17 long years." (sic)

Divya Unni, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, also expressed her excitement celebrating Onam with her newborn. She wrote, "Watching my little one celebrate her first Onam with them was a bliss like no other" (sic). Here are some pictures from the Churam actor's Onam celebrations:

Divya Unni, who shared her Onam celebration photo on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, managed to impress the netizens who showered love on the Churam actor's latest social media post. While some appreciated the actor's family, the others sent across Onam wishes. Here's how the netizens reacted to Churam actor's latest post.

Fan reactions to Divya Unni's Onam celebration post:

Divya Unni's career

Divya Unni made her acting debut as a child artiste in Jesey's Neeyethra Dhanya (1987). Unni, who was always inclined towards arts, made her debut as a leading lady with Vinayan's Kalyana Sowgandhikam (1996). In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Divya Unni has worked with actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, among others. She was last seen in Musafir (2013) in a cameo appearance.

The actor is currently running a dance school in Texas, United States, where she teaches different forms of Indian Classic dance to young and aspiring students. Besides running the dance school, Divya Unni is actively performing classic dance at various cultural events in and around the world.

