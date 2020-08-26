My Santa Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

My Santa was a 2019 Malayalam fantasy flick directed by Sugeeth. The film featured Jemin Cyriac, starring Dileep, Sunny Wayne, Anusree, and Kalabhavan Shajohn in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolved around Issa Elizabeth (played by Baby Manasvi), a second-grader, who has lost her father, mother, and grandmother in an accident. She stays with her grandfather (portrayed by Saikumar). Her world is composed entirely of her grandfather, pet Elijah, her loving neighbors, and schoolgirl Anna Teresa (played by Baby Devananda).

Isa hopes that Santa is alive somewhere and that he would come to see her once. In the end, Santa (played by Dileep) arrives to meet Isa and what happens next forms the crux of the film. Read to know about My Santa cast:

Cast of My Santa

Dileep

Dileep played the role of Abel Abraham Thekkan in My Santa. Apart from being an actor, Dileep is also a film producer and businessman, who mainly works in the Malayalam film industry. The actor has acted in more than 150 films and has won several awards.

Baby Manasvi

Manasvi Kottachi, known as Baby Manasvi, played the role of Isa Elizabeth Jacob in the film. The actor is a child artist who mostly works in Tamil and Malayalam-language films. Some of her well-known films are Imaikkaa Nodigal, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, and Darbar.

Anusree

Anusree Nair, famously known as Anusree, played the role of Deepa in the film My Santa. Anusree made her acting debut in the year 2012 with the critically acclaimed film Diamond Necklace, starring alongside Fahadh Faasil. Since then she has acted in several Malayalam films in lead roles. The actor has even won several awards throughout her career.

Sunny Wayne

Sunny Wayne played the role of Eby Mathew in the film. Sunny has appeared in several memorable films throughout his career and received high praise from critics for many of his performances. He made his acting debut in Second Show in the year 2012. Since then, he has been part of over 30 movies.

The other cast members:

Baby Devanandha as Anna Theresa, Isa's Friend

Dharmajan as Manukuttan

Saikumar as Isa's Grandfather

Siddique as Paul Pappan

Kalabhavan Shajon as Shareeff

Indrans as Krishnan

Suresh Krishna as Doctor

Irshad (actor)

Manju Pathrose

Deeraj Rathnam

Anaswara Rajan Adult Isa

Aju Varghese as Joji Varghese (Cameo)

Shine Tom Chacko as Police Officer (Cameo)

