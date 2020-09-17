Dileep Requests Court To Restrain Media Coverage For Fair Trail On Actress Assault Case

Malayalam actor Dileep has reportedly requested the court to refrained media coverage of the Kerala actress assault case's in-camera proceeding recently. According to The Week's recent report, Dileep submitted a petition to the trial court in Kochi. In the petition, he revealed that media coverage of the case would hamper his reputation and violate his right to a fair trial. Reportedly, his plea will be heard on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Also Read | Dileep's Bail Cancellation Plea In Actress Assault Case To Be Heard By Court On Friday?

Dileep, who is one of the main accused in the Kerala actress assault case, also mentioned instances where the media houses violated rules set forth by the court, in his petition. The case's trial was halted for the past six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is now back on track. Recently, a special court examined actor Mukesh's statement in the case. The court has also summoned other cine stars to examine their statements.

Also Read | Actor Dileep Announces Next Film 'Khalasi' With Title Poster, Fans Express Excitement

Dileep's bail in Kerala actress assault case to be cancelled on Friday?

According to Malayala Manorama's recent report, the prosecutor of the Kerala actress assault case has filed for cancellation of Dileep's bail in the court. In the plea submitted to the court, the prosecutor claimed that a Thrissur-based lawyer approached a key witness on the behest of Dileep, and tried to influence the witness, as mentioned in the report. The witness during the initial inquiry of the case had given a statement saying that he had seen Dileep meeting Pulsar Suni (another accused) at a Tennis Club.

The report further added that considering the prosecutor's suggestion that Dileep violated one of the conditions of his bail agreement, the special court summoned the lawyer in question and sorted an explanation to the prosecutor's claims. On Friday, September 18, the special court will be hearing the bail revocation of the cine star.

Also Read | My Santa Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

In February 2017, a popular Malayalam actor was abducted by a group of men. They allegedly assaulted her in the moving car. Police were quick to catch hold of Pulsar Suni, who along with Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanal Kumar, and Vishnu were reported to be the main accused of the case. Dileep was subsequently arrested as an accused in connection to the case. He was in police custody for 85 days, after receiving bail in October 2017.

Also Read | Did You Know Manju Warrier Was Not Born In Kerala? Read More Unknown Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.