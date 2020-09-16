Dileep's Bail Cancellation Plea In Actress Assault Case To Be Heard By Court On Friday?

Malayalam actor Dileep, who is one of the eight accused in the Kerala actress assault case, was granted bail by the court. The bail was granted in October 2017 under strict conditions, one of them was that he would not meet or engage with any of the witnesses in the case. According to Malayala Manorama's recent report, the prosecutor has received proof that the actor has tried to influence a witness from the actress assault case with the help of a Thrissur-based lawyer. Hence, the prosecutor has filed for cancellation of Dileep's bail in the court.

As per reports, a special court will be hearing Dileep's bail cancellation plea on September 18, that is Friday. The court is also expected to examine actors Bhama and Siddique in the following week.

Also Read | Actor Dileep Announces Next Film 'Khalasi' With Title Poster, Fans Express Excitement

Dileep's bail cancellation plea on actress assault case to be heard soon

In the plea submitted to the court, the prosecutor claimed that a Thrissur-based lawyer approached a key witness on behest of Dileep, and tried to influence the witness, as mentioned in the report. The witness during the initial inquiry of the case had given a statement saying that he had seen Dileep meeting Pulsar Suni (another accused) at a Tennis Club. The report added that considering the prosecutor's suggestion that Dileep violated one of the conditions of his bail agreement, the special court summoned the lawyer in question and sorted an explanation to the prosecutor's claims. On Friday, September 18, the special court will be hearing the bail revocation of the cine star.

Also Read | Did You Know Manju Warrier Had Eloped With Dileep? Some Unknown Facts About The B'day Girl

The actress abduction case's proceeding was stopped for the past six months due to the pandemic. However, the case is back on track. Recently, a special court examined actor Mukesh's statement in the case. The court has also summoned other cine stars to examine their statements.

Also Read | My Santa Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

In February 2017, a popular Malayalam actor was abducted by a group of men. They reportedly assaulted her in the moving car. Police were quick to catch hold of Pulsar Suni, who along with Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu, were reported to be the main accused of the case. Dileep was subsequently arrested as an accused in connection to the actress attacked case. He was in police custody for 85 days, after receiving bail in October 2017.

Also Read | Did You Know Manju Warrier Was Not Born In Kerala? Read More Unknown Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.