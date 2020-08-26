Suriya To Release Soorarai Pottru On OTT; Director Hari Urges To Reconsider The Decision

South Indian filmmaker Hari has recently written a letter to actor Suriya. He asked the latter to reconsider his decision of releasing the upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video, an OTT platform. It happened after the Singam star announced that his new flick would premiere on a digital streaming service. The actor also revealed that it would come out on October 30, 2020. Here is what director Hari wrote in the letter. Read on:

Suriya to release Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video

South Indian filmmaker Hari recently wrote a letter to Suriya asking him to reconsider his decision to release the movie on an OTT platform. The director reportedly expressed a desire to put forth his thoughts in the note. Hari wrote how much he wanted to watch Suriya’s movie in theatres and not on an OTT platform. He also reminisced that the actor’s fans gave a positive response to his previous films and urged him not to forget them.

Director Hari's letter to Suriya

Filmmaker Hari also called cinema their god, which would be anywhere. He added that it would receive respect only when it made it to the theatres. The director explained that cinema was the place where filmmakers and their creativity garnered recognition. Hari revealed how he understood the problems that producers faced and urged him to reconsider his decision.

A few days ago, South Indian actor Suriya announced that his upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru would release on October 30, 2020. The star called it a one-off situation and revealed that his next two films would come out in theatres. However, Suriya’s decision to premiere Soorarai Pottru received mixed reactions from his fans. Moreover, the distributors and exhibitors in the industry are reportedly dissatisfied with the news.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

About the movie Soorarai Pottru

South Indian actor Suriya would star in the action drama movie, Soorarai Pottru, which is helmed by Sudha Kongara. It stars Aparna Balamurali alongside Suriya in the lead roles. Earlier, the makers planned to release it in the summer of 2020. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to its postponement. Due to the uncertainty about re-opening of the theatres, Suriya decided to release his upcoming venture on the OTT platform.

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Also read: Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.