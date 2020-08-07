Director Mysskin Joins Twitter Amid Lockdown; Fans Welcome Him

The shooting of the films has been stopped due to the coronavirus related lockdown. As a result, many celebrities who are quarantined at home are spending their time on social media. In the wake of same, director Myskkin joined Twitter a few days ago. Within a few hours, thousands of people and his fans started following Mysskin who joined Twitter with the bio - I am Film Director. His Twitter handle is named as @DirectorMysskin.

Take a look at Mysskin’s first tweet

Myskkin, who has directed films like “Chithram Pesuthadi”, “Anchade”, “Nandalala”, “Yutham Chey”, “Mask”, “Devil”, “Detective”, and “Psycho”, joined the social media platform Twitter in July. On July 15, 2020, the actor retweeted a post by Etcetera Entertainment who shared the first look of Myskkin’s Pitha. Take a look at his tweet:

Fans were delighted to have Mysskin on the micro-blogging site. While some were sceptical of it being a real account, others were overjoyed with the new development and welcomed the director Take a look-

Oh my god! Thalaivan came to Twitter? Va thala va thala #Mysskin ❣️ — Faizal Babu (@FaizalBabu_M) August 7, 2020

About Mysskin’s recent projects

Having directed movies like Psycho starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Rajkumar Pichumani earlier this year, the director was supposed to work on Thupparivaalan 2. However, due to his personal reasons, he had opted out of the movie.

Earlier, the director was also shooting with Vishal and Prasanna in London for the film Detective 2. When a majority of the shooting of the film was completed, many reports at that time stated that there was a dispute between Vishal and Myskkin which led the director to quit the movie.

Reportedly, director Myskkin was asked to opt out for allegedly spending more than the planned budget. Also, reports say that the shooting of the film is currently on halt due to the lockdown.

About director Myskkin

Shanmugha Raj, who is now professionally known as Mysskin, is a Tamil film director, screenwriter, actor, singer and producer. Myskkin made his directorial debut in the year 2006 with the film Chithiram Pesuthadi. His subsequent and well-known films are Anjathe (2008), Nandalala (2010) and Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum (2013). He has even received critical acclaim for these films. Moreover, Myskkin made his acting debut with Nandalala (2010), where he played the role of a mentally-challenged man.

