Mysskin Says Vishal Is Like His 'younger Brother', Adds That He Misses Him A Lot

Director Mysskin and actor Vishal were hailed as the top South India cinema duo for their collaboration on Thupparivaalan. The film was a huge hit and a sequel to the same was also supposed to have the duo. However, Mysskin and Vishal have a fall-out on the sets of Thupparivaalan 2. In a recent interview, director Mysskin revealed that he missed Vishal dearly. Read more here:

Mysskin misses Vishal

When the conflicts between Mysskin and Vishal turned ugly, the ace director chose to leave the project. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Mysskin revealed that he missed Vishal dearly. When quizzed about his altercation with Vishal, Mysskin opened up on the subject and shared his affection for Vishal.

Without delving into details, Mysskin said that they had a difference of opinion which made Vishal furious. In the process even the director got angry and it led to the mess it is today, Mysskin added. The director further went on to say that he does not want Vishal to apologise. Instead, Mysskin said he still has a lot of love and respect for Vishal and sees him as his younger brother.

The director also spoke about how he misses Vishal a lot. Mysskin even revealed that Vishal would come to his office twice before the duo had a fall-out.

However, when asked about whether the fight will come to an end anytime soon, Mysskin's response was a negative nod. He also added that he thinks neither of them will come down in the fight. Mysskin said Vishal is a good actor and mentioned that Vishal will not question things even if it means jumping off a building and instead, will ask about the position to land.

In previous statements, Mysskin had revealed that Vishal had disrespected him over some differences related to the project, adding that he chose to walk out of the project at the point. Thupparivaalan 2 was being directed by Mysskin at the start. However, after he walked out, Vishal took over his place. As per reports, Vishal had said that the director had demanded a hefty amount for the project.

