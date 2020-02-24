Thupparivalan 2: Mysskin Walks Out Of The Film, Vishal To Take The Director's Chair?

Thupparivalan 2, starring Vishal and Prasanna in the lead, seems to be in trouble after Mysskin (director) reportedly walked out of the film. The movie bankrolled by actor Vishal under his banner Vishal Film Factory is being shot in London for a few months now. The news of his exit broke early this morning, where several reports stated his fight with producer-actor Vishal as the reason behind his exit. Here is all you need to know.

Mysskin walks out of Thupparivalan 2 after a huge fight with Vishal

Reports have that Mysskin and Vishal had a rift owing to the exceeding budget of Thupparivalan 2. Reportedly, Mysskin asked for Rs. 40 crores more than the stipulated budget of the film. Meanwhile, Vishal could not invest a huge amount into the project in the current scenario. This led to a huge fight between Vishal and Mysskin and the latter walked out of the project.

Vishal to direct the remaining portions of Thupparivalan 2?

Reports now have that Vishal is planning to direct the remaining portions of the forthcoming movie. If the reports are to go by, the actor is determined to make his directorial debut with Thupparivalan 2. However, neither the director nor the makers have confirmed the news as of yet.

Thupparivalan 2 inspired by the tales of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's popular fiction Sherlock Holmes, will feature an ensemble cast consisting of Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami Tadimalla and Rahman, among others in a pivotal role. Reports also suggest that Mysskin is reported to have an extended cameo appearance in the film. The first part of the installment was a huge hit, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Prasanna Twitter)

