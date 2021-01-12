Ditya Bhande's 'Naach Lucky Naach' Is Hindi Dubbed Version Of 'Lakshmi', Know Other Cast

Ditya Bhande rose to fame after winning the dance reality show Super Dancer season 1, which was judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu. The extremely talented dancer made her movie debut with the Tamil film, titled Lakshmi, which also starred Prabhudheva and Aishwariya Rajesh. Read on to know more about Ditya Bhande's movies, reality shows, and more.

Naach Lucky Naach's Ditya Bhande

Actor and dancer Ditya Bhande gained immense popularity after lifting the trophy of Super Dancer season one, which aired on Sony TV. She also participated in Dance India Dance season 7. After her successful stint in reality dance shows, she moved onto acting and made her Tamil film debut with the film Lakshmi, where she portrayed the character of a schoolgirl who loves to dance. The film also starred popular dancer Prabhudheva and the dance movie had an IMDb rating of 6.8.

Lakshmi has been dubbed in Hindi and the 2020 dubbed version of the original Tamil film has been named Naach Lucky Naach. The film centers around a young girl, Lucky, portrayed by Ditya Bhande, who wants to participate in a national level dance championship but is opposed by her mother. Ditya Bhande has won several accolades as well including Best Child Artist at both Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards and JFW Movie Awards.

Naach Lucky Naach cast

Prabhudheva

Prabhudheva plays the role of Krishna in the movie. Krishna is the café owner who is impressed by Lucky’s dancing moves. He helps Lucky in achieving her dreams of winning a national level dancing championship. Prabhudheva predominantly works in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu language films. He is known for his roles in many movies such as Pokkiri, Shankar Dada Zindabad, ABCD, Rowdy Rathore, and many more.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh plays the role of Ditya’s mother in the film, Nandini, who is against her daughter's dancing in the movie. She primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She started her career as a television presenter and made her debut in Neethana Avan in 2010. She made her debut in Bollywood with Daddy in 2017 starring opposite Arjun Rampal.

Salmaan Yusuff Khan

Salmaan Yusuff Khan plays the role of a dancer in the film, Naach Lucky Naach. He shot to fame when he won the first season of the popular reality dance show Dance India Dance season one. He has also appeared in other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, first as a choreographer and later as a contestant. Khan made his debut in films with the dance film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance, directed by Remo D'Souza.

Image Credits: Ditya Bhande Official Instagram Account

