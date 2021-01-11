'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Cast: A List Of Current Actors Who Are Part Of The Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast members have been entertaining, educating and enthralling Indian television viewers for nearly thirteen years, as of this writing. The makers of the show have so far produced and aired north of three thousand episodes since their on-air debut in 2008. As time flies by, although the name of the characters remain fairly intact, the actors who portray them keep changing.

Occasionally, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma sees new additions to their team in the form of new faces who have been cast to play new characters. The article below is an enlistment of the actors who are currently appearing regularly and frequently on the hit sitcom.

The Mehta Family:

The Mehta family, in the show, is headlined by Shailesh Lodha's Taarak Mehta, who is responsible for providing a unique perspective to the rest of the characters of the show when they find themselves in difficult situations. Lodha's Taarak Mehta has a wife in Sunayana Fozdar's Anjali. Sunanya became a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast member after Neha Mehta, who previously played Anjali for 12 years, parted ways with the makers of the sitcom. Mehta family does not have a child, as of this writing.

The Gada Family:

The Gada Family, as per the sitcom, own an electronics shop and the turmoils and predicaments of the earning member of their family, Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) are the ones that are majorly explored through the show. Dilip Joshi's Jethalal is accompanied by Disha Vakani's Jaya Gada, who is his on-screen wife. The characters have a child in Bhavya Gandhi's Tipendra "Tapu" Gada. The Gada Family has a patriarch-like figure in Amit Bhatt's Champaklal Gada, who is Jethalal's father.

The Sodhi Family:

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma also consists of the Sodhi Family, who are said to be one of the main sources of the show's hilarity. The Sodhi Family comprises of Gurucharan Singh's Roshan, who has a wife in Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's yet-to-be-named character and Samay Shah's Gogi Singh Sodhi. The three actors have been a part of the show since its inception.

The Hathi Family:

The Hathi family is made up of Nirmal Soni's Dr Hathi, Ambika Ranjankar's Komal Hathi, and Kush Shah's Goli. The Hathi family are the neighbors of the Mehtas. Previously, Kavi Kumar Azad had played Dr. Hathi, but after his unfortunate demise after succumbing to a cardiac arrest, Nirmal Soni stepped in to take the character's story forward.

The Bhide Family:

The secretary of Gokuldham society, Aatmaram, hails from The Bhide Family that is also a part of the show. Mandar Chandwadkar can be seen essaying the character of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, who is also colloquially known as "Golkuldham ka ekmeva secretary'. Madhavi Bhide, his wife, is brought to life by Sonalika Joshi. TMKOC's Sonu was earlier essayed by Jheel Mehta and she was later replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali. But, as of now, TMKOC's Sonu is currently played by Palak Sidhwani.

The Iyer Family:

The Iyer clan is made up of Tanuj Mahashabde's Krishnan Iyer and Munmun Dutta, who is famous for her character of Babita in TMKOC. The Iyer family, every now and then, becomes the center of the attention of the show, primarily due to Munmun Dutta's character of Babita in TMKOC. The show sees them play an important role in the functioning of the Gokuldham society.

For the longest time, the parental details regarding the character of Pinku in TMKOC (played by Azhar Shaikh) were not revealed by the makers. However, in the very recent past, it was revealed that Pinku's parents were in fact, agents of the Indian government. Their names were revealed to be Deewan Sahay and Deepika Sahay. The full name of Pinku in TMKOC is Pankaj Diwan Sahay.

Other characters who are a part of the hit sitcom are the likes of Patrakaar Popatlal (Played by Shyam Pathak), Sharad Sankla's Abdul, and Ghanshyam Nayak's Nattu Kaka, to name a few. The cast members who have recently joined the sitcom is Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter. Additional characters who appear frequently on the show are Daya Shankar Pandey's Inspector Chalu Pandey and Monika Bhadoriya's Bawree Kanpuria.

