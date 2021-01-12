'Madurai Sambavam' Cast Includes Harikumar As The Dashing Kutty Of Aattuthotti

Madurai Sambavam is a drama film which hit the theatres in the year 2009. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Kutty who supports his father endlessly as they aim at providing the needy of Aattuthotti in Madurai. The film is action-packed and is also liked amongst the fans for its intriguing and engaging content. Madurai Sambavam has been directed by Youreka, who also played a pivotal role in the writing team of this film. This film stars a range of celebrated actors who have been working in the film industry for quite some time. Here is a look at the cast of Madurai Sambavam that carried this film well.

Madurai Sambavam cast

Harikumar as Kutty

Harikumar is a much-loved actor, who plays the key role of Kutty in this film. He is renowned for his direction skills as he has been on the direction team of more than 18 south Indian films. He has also contributed to various scripts as he has a knack for writing.

Anand Babu

Anand Babu is a much-loved senior actor who has been a part of the film industry for years now. He has played supporting roles in various films and has also received immense appreciation for his work. He is remembered for his work in films and shows like Putham Puthu Payanam, Engal Swamy Ayyappan, and Pudhu Vasantham, amongst others.

Anuya Bhagvath as Caroline

Anuya Bhagvath is a young actor who plays the role of Caroline Thomas in Madurai Sambavam. She has only been a part of one film after joining the film industry. Her role in this film was highly recognized and celebrated.

Santhana Bharathi

Santhana Bharathi is a much-loved actor who has been a part of the film industry for years now. He has played key roles in movies like Unnaipol Uruvan and is mainly known in the industry as an exceptional director. He directed films like Mahanadhi and Kadamai Kanniyam Kattpaadu.

Kaadhal Dhandpani as Ganesan

Kaadhal Dhandpani is seen playing the key role of MP Ganesan in this drama film. He has worked in the 2019 film Kathiri Veyil, before his demise in 2014.

Raj Kapoor as DIG

Raj Kapoor is seen playing the important role of DIG R Subramaniam in this film. He is also a famous television actor who has worked in a variety of genres. He has been spotted in films and shows like Nandhini and Lakshmi Putrudu.

Karthika as Gomathi

Karthika is seen playing the role of Gomathi in the film Madurai Sambavam. She is a critically acclaimed actor who has been a part of films like Thirumagan, amongst others. She only appeared in a handful of films between 2006 and 2009.

Ponnambalam

Poonambalam is a celebrated actor who has played supporting characters in various films. He has also won a lot of critical acclamation for his work in the film industry. He has been seen in movies like Nayak: The Real Hero, Pattaya Kelappu, Moonam Mura, and others.

Radha Ravi as Aalamaram

Radha Ravi is a well-known actor who plays Aalamaran in this film. He is known for his work in films like Saala Khadoos and Jil Jung Juk. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Maayon and Bhoomi.

Image Courtesy: Still from Madurai Sambavam

