Mammootty's Female Co-stars From Bollywood In Malayalam Films; From Katrina To Taapsee

Southern superstar Mammootty has been in the acting industry for almost four decades. He has churned out over 400 films to date. Mammootty made his acting debut as a junior artist in 1971 with Anubhavangal Paalichakal, directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan. The actor-filmmaker has also worked with several Bollywood divas in Malayalam movies. Let us take a look at some of Bollywood female actors who were paired opposite Mammootty in Malayalam movies.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Mammootty shared the screen in 2006 in a crime thriller film, Balram vs. Tharadas. Helmed by I.V. Sasi, the film portrayed Mammootty in double roles as Balram and underworld don Tharadas. Balram vs. Tharadas was also dubbed and released in Telugu as Monica and Hindi as Basha: The Boss. This film was a commercial success at the box office with a budget of over 3 crores.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla not only worked with Mammootty but also worked with another south superstar Mohanlal. It is a detective comedy film written and directed by Fazil. Titled Harikrishnans, the film released in 1998. It also marked Juhi Chawla's Malayalam movie debut. The film was a commercial success that recovered its budget cost within two weeks of the film's release.

Taapsee Pannu

In 2011, Taapsee Pannu was spotted working with Mammootty in action-drama film Doubles. Helmed by Sohan Seenulal, the film stars Mammootty, Nadia Moidu and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles with Saiju Kurup, Anoop Chandran, Bijukuttan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anandaraj, Suresh and Avinash in supporting. The film follows the story of two siblings who protect victims of road accidents.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi appeared opposite Mammootty in the romantic drama flick White. The film was helmed by Uday Ananthan. White narrates the story of a middle-aged couple. While Mammootty portrays the role of a banker, Hum Qureshi is seen as an IT professional. Reportedly, actors like Trisha and Vidya Balan were considered for the lead role. White is also Huma Qureshi's debut film in Malayalam movie industry. The film released on July 29, 2016.

