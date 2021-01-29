Mahesh Babu Unveils Release Date Of His Upcoming Action-comedy Film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Actor Mahesh Babu is one of the most celebrated Telugu film stars, who has a massive fan following for his spectacular performances in his movies. As the actor is gearing up for his upcoming projects, he recently revealed a thrilling update about one of his movies. Read further ahead to see Mahesh Babu’s revelation on his Instagram.

Mahesh Babu unveils Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s release date

Actor Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this stunning look of his upcoming movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which his hand can be seen holding a bunch of keys. The poster also flashed Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s release date and even Mahesh Babu mentioned in the caption that his movie will be released in 2022 on the occasion of Sankranthi.

All the fans of Mahesh Babu were thrilled to know about the release date of his movie and depicted their happiness in the comment section. Many of them stated how they were eagerly waiting for his movie and couldn’t wait for more for its release. One of his other fans also took to the comment section as to how the euphoria had begun and now they were waiting for another history. Many of Mahesh Babu’s fans dropped comments and shared their excitement for Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s release. Some of the fans also mentioned how Mahesh Babu’s movie will be a 'blockbuster'. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the release date of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.



Sarkaru Vaari Paata cast

The names of all the Sarkaru Vaari Paata cast members haven’t been revealed yet but some of the lead actors of the movie include Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. It has been written and directed by Parasuram while the music is being composed by S. Thaman.

Mahesh Babu’s filmography

As Mahesh Babu’s films are often a huge hit at the box office as well as among the audience, some of his famous movies include Raja Kumarudu, Bobby, Okkadu, Arjun, Businessman, Sri Sri, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Sainikudu, Khaleja, etc.

