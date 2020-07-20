'Doctor Tamil' Cast Includes Sivakarthikeyan & Some Other Popular Names From Kollywood

Popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is back with another riveting story in the form of Doctor, both as an actor and producer. Sivakarthikeyan's home production SK Productions has collaborated with KJR Studios for this venture. Helmed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, the project stars some celebrated names in the Kollywood. Talking about the same, let's take a look at the cast of Doctor Tamil movie.

Cast Of Doctor Tamil Movie

Sivakarthikeyan as Male Lead

The cast of Doctor Tamil movie includes famous Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan. The Hero actor will be essaying the lead role in Nelson's Doctor. Sivakarthikeyan is a multi-faceted personality who has done some notable work in the Tamil Film Industry. From an actor, producer, to a playback singer Sivakarthikeyan has done it all. In fact, Sivakarthikeyan also wrote the lyrics of Chellamma, the first song from Doctor 's album. The peppy track has already crossed a whopping 6 million views within three days of its release on Youtube.

Priyanka Arul Mohan as Female Lead

Another important member of the cast of Doctor Tamil movie is Priyanka Arul Mohan. The South diva has done some great work in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil movies in her acting career. After making an impressive debut in Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella, Priyanka was also seen in Telugu film Nani's Gang Leader. Priyanka Arul Mohan will be playing the female lead in the SK Productions' Doctor. She is paired opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film in her debut Tamil movie. Priyanka will be sharing screen space with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time in Doctor.

Vinay Rai as Villian

Mysskin's Thupparivaalan fame Vinay Rai is also a significant member of Doctor Tamil cast. The dapper actor has been roped in to play the antagonist in the Siva- Priyanka starrer. Doctor, being an action-comedy flick, it will be highly entertaining to see what Vinay Rai brings onboard with his negative character. If reports are to be believed, the stylish actor was roped in to play the villain, even before Sivakarthikeyan was finalised as the male lead of the movie.

Yogi Babu as a Supporting Actor

Apart from these main Doctor Tamil characters, Comali actor Yogi Babu will be also be playing a significant supporting role in the action-comedy movie. Yogi Babu is an ace comedian, who is known for his impeccable comedy timing in films. He is a respectable name in the South Film Industry, who has several accolades to his credit, including many Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards.

Except for these famous actors, Ilavarasu, Archana, and Avantika Mohan will also be playing some pivotal characters in Doctor. Reportedly, Doctor is slated for a Christmas release on December 25, 2020. The shooting is currently in its Pre-production phase. A major highlight of Doctor is its tuneful music created by musical maestro A.R Rahman. The story revolves around the life of a doctor, who faces numerous challenges in doing his job honestly. This agitates him and he decides to destroy the corrupt system.

