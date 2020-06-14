Prabhas Yet To Share Screen Space With These Lovely Leading Ladies On Silver Screen

South Superstar Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in the country. After the mountainous global success of Baahubali series, Prabhas's popularity accelerated to many folds. He has worked numerous leading ladies of the South Film Industry like Anushka Shetty, Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggrawal amid others. However, the Mirchi actor is yet to grace the screen with some stunning divas, which are celebrated actors down South. So let's take a look the list of some gorgeous heroines with whom Prabhas is yet to share screen-space.

Source: Prabhas Instagram

Also Read: Prabhas' Next With Nag Ashwin To Be Made On A Whopping Budget Of Rs100-Rs 400 Crores?

Prabhas is yet to be seen with these actors on-screen

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is a huge name in the South Film Industry. The Rarandoi Veduka Chudham actor has done several blockbuster films in the Entertainment industry in different languages. Prabhas and Rakul Preet Singh have not yet done any movie together as a lead pair. But with Rakul Preet Singh's beauty and Prabhas's charm, we are sure that the viewers would love to see these two good-looking actors together on the big screen.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde: This Is How The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor Spent Her Week As Per Her Social Media

Keerthy Suresh

National Award Winning actor Keerthy Suresh is another female superstar who is yet to be paired opposite Prabhas in a feature film. Keerthy Suresh has been a part of numerous films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, which turned out to be commercial successes at the Box-office. Thus, the collaboration of these two South Superstars, Keerthy Suresh, and Prabhas is a much-awaited one.

Also Read:Rakul Preet Singh Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore The Black Anamika Khanna Outfit Better?

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is counted amongst the biggest names in the South Film Industry. Her last movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo did record-breaking business at the box-office even on a global scale. Pooja Hegde and Prabhas have not yet been seen together on the big screen, however, the two are currently working on a project titled Prabhas 20 for now. In fact, a major schedule of this Pooja Hegde and Prabhas was shot in Europe, but the shooting stalled now due to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 across borders.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde: Take A Look At The 'Mohenjo Daro' Actor's Family Tree

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Bollywood film Saaho. Prabhas was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the action thriller. The Sujeeth film was declared a hit after it minted â‚¹433.06 crores at the box-office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.