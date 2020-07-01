Doctor's Day 2020: Tollywood Stars Extend Wishes, Express Gratitude To Frontline Workers

National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year on July 1 to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a pioneer of the modern healthcare system in India. A lot of Tollywood celebs took to social media today to salute the contribution of doctors during the on-going global Coronavirus crisis on Doctor's Day. Many popular faces from the South Indian film industry paid their tributes to doctors and other healthcare workers who are tirelessly working to save millions of lives from COVID-19.

Tollywood stars' heartfelt Doctor's Day 2020 wishes

Every year, India celebrates July 1 as Doctor's Day to commemorate the life and contribution of the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Roy passed away on July 1, 1962, so each year this day is observed as Doctor's Day and is celebrated with a distinct theme. This year's theme is 'Lessen the mortality of COVID-19'. After PM Narendra Modi extended greetings to doctors and saluted their contribution in the fight against COVID-19, a lot of celebrities too penned down heartfelt wishes on social media.

Several celebs of the South Indian Cinema including Mohanlal, Dhanush, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Kamal Haasan to name a few posted messages on Twitter, thanking the real superheroes who're battling against the pandemic. The actor-politician Kamal Hasaan took to Twitter and thanked doctors for the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 by calling them 'a ray of hope' for the public. Check out his tweet below:

பரவிடும் தொற்று நமை பயமுறுத்தும் போது, குணமடைந்தோர் பட்டியல்

தாம் நம் நம்பிக்கையின் ஊற்று.

அந்த பட்டியலை நீள்விக்க,

என் குடும்பம், என் பாதுகாப்பு என பாராமல், மக்கள் சேவையே முக்கியம் எனக் கருதும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு நம் நன்றிகளும், மருத்துவர் தின வாழ்த்துக்களும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 1, 2020

The Tollywood superstar Dhanush too took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards doctors. Dhanush thanked each and every doctor who is 'selflessly risking their lives to save the lives of millions'. Read his tweet below:

Happy doctors day, On this day I would like to thank and express my gratitude to each and every doctor who are selflessly risking their lives to save lives of millions of people 🙏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 1, 2020

The Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia wished all the doctors on Doctor's Day by referring to them as 'real heroes'. She saluted every doctor's contribution to 'healing and helping others' in her tweet. Have a look:

Saluting the real heroes who have devoted their lives in healing and helping others. Happy National Doctor's Day!! 🥼 #ThankyouDoctor pic.twitter.com/XmDoi9hhs3 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 1, 2020

The Mollywood megastar Mohanlal shared a special video message for all the healthcare providers on his Twitter handle. In the video, he expressed how everyone must adhere to the safety guidelines and support the medical professionals amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Watch his video below:

(Image credit: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Mohanlal Instagram)

