Hardik Pandya Shares Video Of Painstaking Recovery; Pays Tribute On National Doctor's Day

Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya paid tribute to the medical professionals on National Doctor's Day by sharing a video of his painstaking recovery from his lower back injury. Post the World cup, Hardik Pandya was ruled out of action for over six months due to a lower back stress fracture. The star all-rounder's worrisome injury forced him to undergo a surgery. Taking to Twitter, Hardik Pandya shared a video of his doctor helping him to walk and said that he 'owed a lot' to the people who helped him remain in shape and become a top athlete.

Hardik Pandya pays tribute on National Doctor's Day

Thankful to all the doctors who've personally helped me recover from the injuries that come with being a professional athlete. Owe a lot to everyone that helps keep us in top shape. #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/9x3bWhbUUE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 1, 2020

Hardik Pandya's injury

Team India's leading all-rounder Hardik Pandya is yet to make a comeback in the international arena after taking an injury-forced hiatus from the game after the 2019 World Cup. Hardik Pandya's lower back injury returned to haunt him in 2019, ruling him out of action for more than six months until the coronavirus pandemic forced cricketing activities to shut down. However, Hardik Pandya was raring to go as he provided a preview of his mighty batting ability in the DY Patil T20 tournament before the lockdown. Now, ahead of the possible resumption of cricket in India, the premium all-rounder has admitted that making a comeback in the longer format of the game would be a challenge for him, owing to his injury and other reasons.

'I genuinely thought my career was finished'

Hardik Pandya recounted the nearly career-ending injury horror in the game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in 2018 and revealed that he had thought his career was finished then. The all-rounder said that he had excruciating pain and was knocked out for 10 minutes, as he was stretchered out of the ground. However, Hardik Pandya said that his body had gone into auto-recovery mode immediately after and that he was supposed to be rested after the Asia Cup series but unfortunately picked up an injury.

