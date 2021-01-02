'China Town' Malayalam Movie Cast: List Of All The Actors And Characters Played By Them

The Malayalam action-comedy China Town released back in 2011 and had the renowned screenwriter-director duo Rafi Mecartin at its helm. The film was loosely based on 2009's American comedy film The Hangover. Although it received a mixed reaction from the critics, the action-comedy was a huge hit at the box office and went on to become the second highest-grossing film of that year.

The cast of Malayalam movie China Town boasted of Mohanlal, Jayaram, Dileep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kavya Madhavan, Poonam Bajwa, Dipa Shah, Pradeep Rawat, Shankar and Captain Raju in key roles. Thus, read to know about China Town movie's cast in detail.

China Town Malayalam movie cast (Lead)

Mohanlal as Mathukutty and Xavier

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal played a dual role of Mathukutty and Xavier in China Town. Mohanlal as Xavier played one of the protagonists, who gets killed by underworld don Gowda in the film. However, as Mathukutty, the actor essayed the role of Xavier's son, who is shown to be a local goon.

Jayaram as Zachariah

The Tamil Nadu State Film Award-winning actor Jayaram Subramaniam played the role of Zachariah in this 2011 film. Jayaram as Zachariah essayed the lead role of one of the sons of Xavier's three friends. The 56-year-old's character is shown to be thirsty for money in the film.

Dileep as Binoy

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, popularly known as Dileep, played the third lead in the film as Binoy. Dileep as Binoy essayed the role of a lovesick man, who is shown to have six failed love stories in China Town. The character Binoy is also one of the sons of Xavier's three friends who joins Mathukutty to take over Gowda.

Pradeep Rawat as Gowda

Actor Pradeep Rawat, who is well-known for his villainous roles in several films in Bollywood as well as South Indian films, played the role of Gowda in China Town. Pradeep as Rawat played the lead antagonist in this action-comedy as well. He is shown to be an underworld don who has a monopoly over casinos in Goa.

China Town Malayalam movie cast (Supporting)

Captain Raju played the only alive friend of Xavier, Wilson Gomez

Poonam Bajwa played the role of Wilson's daughter, Emily Gomez

Suraj Venjaramoodu played Chandran Valanjavazhi

Manoj Kumar played the role of advocate Daniel

Ranjini Haridas had a cameo in the film as herself

