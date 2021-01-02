'Pandya Store' Cast: All Actors And Their Characters On The New Show

Star Plus is all set to release a new show titled Pandya Store. The serial is going to be the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil show, Pandian Store that aired on Star Vijay, which topped charts because of its engaging storyline. Pandya Store promo has also been released on YouTube and also garnered over 1.4 million views within five days. The official release date of the new serial hasn't been confirmed yet. Read on to know about the cast of Pandya Store.

Pandya Store cast

Kinshuk Mahajan

The show will have Kinshuk Mahajan playing the lead character of Gautam Pandya who owns the Pandya Store. He handles the shop and lives in a joint family with his mother, three younger brothers, and his newly-wedded wife Dhara. Kinshuk Mahajan started his career in 2007 as an actor and model and since then has worked in several television shows.

He is recognized for his roles in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Afsar Bitiya, Tere Sheher Mein, and Naagin 2. He also acted in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Tum Aise Hi Rehna, Bhutu, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and Gathbandhan. He learned acting from the Asian Academy of Film & Television, Noida, also known as AAFT.

Shiny Doshi

Pandya Store characters include Dhara Pandya as the female lead, which will be portrayed by actor Shiny Doshi on-screen. She will play Gautam's newly-wedded wife in the show. Shiny is well-known for portraying Kusum Desai in Saraswatichandra, Sarojini Singh in Sarojini, Mahi Sengupta in Jamai Raja, and Radha in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. In 2017, she participated in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

According to a report by Audition Form, Pandya Store will revolve around a joint family, that includes the eldest son Gautam, his wife Dhara, three younger brothers, and his mother. The promo of the serial shows Gautam and his wife, Dhara treat the younger brothers like their kids.

The family runs a shop called Pandya Store, which is quite famous among locals. But due to some unknown issues, Gautam has to put his store on a mortgage. The show will showcase how the family stays together and face different situations in life. The show has previously been made in Tamil and Marathi languages as well. You can see the new promo of Pandya Store here.

Image Credits: Pandyastore_ Instagram Account

