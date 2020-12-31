Dare Me Cast: List Of All The Actors Their Characters In This High School Mystery Drama

Dare Me is an American series which ran for a season. The series is currently trending on Netflix. Dare Me is based on the novel written by Megan Abbott under the same name. While fans have been wondering about the Dare Me cast and these new actors here is a list of all the actors and the characters they play in this TV series.

Dare Me Cast: List of all the actors and the characters they play in this mystery thriller show

Willa Fitzgerald as Colette French

Willa Fitzgerald plays the role of Colette French. French is the new Cheerleading coach at the Sutton Grove High School. Some of Willa Fitzgeralds popular credits include Scream TV series, Blood Money, Little Women and the most recent being Billions.

Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon

Herizen Guardiola plays the lead character in the show. She plays the role of Addy Hanlon. Addy Hanlon is a cheerleader at Sutton Grove High School. This young actor has recently started her career, some of her other projects include The Get Down, The Lost Husband and The Runaway Island.

Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy

Marlo Kelly plays another lead as Addy's best friend in the show. Her character is called Beth Cassidy. Beth is also the captain of the cheerleading squad. Later in the show Coach, Colette French eliminates the position. Marlo's credits include short films and TV series like Home and Away, Paricia Moore, Vampir, Chlorine and Nobody Hangs Out Anymore.

Rob Heaps as Matt French

Rob Heaps plays the role of Matt French in the series. Matt is Coach Colette's husband. He is also the project manager for Sutton Grove High School's stadium plan working at Eagle Investments. Rob Heaps popular TV shows include Good Girls, Imposters and Queen of Mystery.

Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley

Zach Roerig plays the role of Srage Will Mosley. Will and Colette seem to be having a secret affair. Some of Zach Roerig's popular credits include Rings, The Vampire Diaries, Legacies and The Gifted.

Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy

Paul Fitzgerald plays the role of Bert Cassidy. Bert is the president of the Eagle Investments and also Beth's estranged father. Some of Paul Fitzgerald's popular projects include, Veep, Forgiven, Arbitrage and The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty.

Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy

Alison Thornton plays the role of Beth's half-sister. Her character is named Tacy Cassidy and she is a freshman cheerleader at the Sutton Groove Highschool. Some of her other projects include Supergirl, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.

