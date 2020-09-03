Will Mohanlal’s 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' Release On An OTT Platform Or Theatres?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many movies that were set to release in theatres are now being shifted to OTT platforms. As theatres remain closed during the pandemic, several filmmakers have decided that it would be more beneficial to release films on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video rather than wait for multiplexes to open. Multiple big-name South Indian films have also opted for this route.

Many fans now think that superstar Mohanlal's next film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, will also release on OTT. Fans of the actor started to spread rumours about the film's OTT release on social media. However, a recent report claims that these rumours and false and that the movie will only be released once theatres open. According to a report by Media One TV, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham's producer Antony Perumbavoor spoke about these fan speculations during a recent event.

Makers of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham open up about the movie's release plans

Producer Antony Perumbavoor reportedly spoke out against all the rumours about Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham's digital release. Antony stated that he and the other makers of Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham are waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to end. He added that the makers were waiting for theatres to become safe. The producer also added that Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will only be released when people are ready to go to theatres.

Further, Antony Perumbavoor dismissed all the rumours about a digital OTT release. He revealed that Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham would only release in theatres. Moreover, the report by Media One TV also claimed that Drishyam 2 might release before Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be an epic historical war movie that is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a naval admiral for the Samoothiri. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in supporting roles. Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is also the most expensive Malayalam film to ever be made and has an approximate budget of ₹100 crores.

