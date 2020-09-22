Mohanlal Unveils Motion Poster Of Unni Mukundan's 'Bruce Lee' To Wish Latter On B'day

Actor Mohanlal, on Unni Mukundan's 33rd birthday, unveiled the motion poster of his forthcoming movie, Bruce Lee online. "Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan," (sic) wrote Mohanlal while sharing the motion poster. Mohanlal further wished the Mamangam actor on his birthday. He wrote, "wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday." (sic)

Check out Bruce Lee motion poster

Bruce Lee marks Unni Mukundan's debut as a producer

Bruce Lee is the maiden venture of actor Unni Mukundan's production banner. The movie, starring Unni Mukundan, is touted to be a mass entertainer, where the actor will essay a feisty role. Bruce Lee is directed by Vysakh, who has helmed Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan (2019), among others. The film is written by veteran screenwriter Udayakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan, who turns 33, on Tuesday, September 22, has an array of films at different stages of production. He has Sharath Haridaasan's Enthoru Bhagyam with Nikki Galrani up for release. The movie's release has been halted due to undisclosed reasons.

Mohanlal begins shooting for Drishyam 2

On the other hand, Mohanlal will soon resume shooting for Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2. The film's first schedule kick-started with a pooja ceremony. Producer Antony Perumbavoor shared pictures from the pooja ceremony online. "Shooting for #Drishyam2 has begun in Kochi adhering to all the COVID protocols and the unit kick-started the work with a small pooja on the set. The team requests your blessings and prayers as we roll today. Thanking you all," (sic) wrote Antony while sharing the pictures.

Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead is the sequel to the 2013 hit movie of the same name. The movie also features actors like Esther Anil, Ansiba, among others in prominent roles. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his long-delayed film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The forthcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others, in prominent roles. The film will narrate the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. The movie directed by Priyadarshan, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J., is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has an array of films at different stages of production.

