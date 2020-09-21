Mohanlal Shares Pics From Shoot Of 'Drishyam 2', Says He Is Glad To Share The News

Mohanlal took to his social media account to share the pictures of the Pooja ceremony from the sets of Drishyam 2. The first outing of Drishyam was a huge success and garnered immense praise from critics and audiences alike. Over the years, since 2013, fans have been requesting a sequel to the original Drishyam film. Thus fans are excited as the shooting for Drishyam 2 has finally begun.

Mohanlal begins shooting for Drishyam 2, shares Pooja pictures

In his recent tweet, Mohanlal captioned the picture and mentioned that he is very happy to start the shooting for Drishyam 2. Fans too were delighted with the pictures the actor shared. They also showed eagerness to watch the film as soon as possible now that it has finally begun shooting years after the first Drishyam film released.

Glad to share that we have started the #shooting of #Drishyam2 today. Here are some of the Pooja Pics.#Drishyam pic.twitter.com/GF5B5k4SpH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 21, 2020

Mohanlal posted pictures from the Pooja ceremony on his Twitter account. The actor seemed delighted to begin the new journey with the film like Drishyam. In its previous outing, Drishyam went on to receive several praises from film critics and fans alike. Thus the popularity of the film grew over time. The film even went on to get a remake in Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn played the role which Mohanlal portrayed in the original Drishyam movie. While the narrative of the film stayed the same, a few elements were changed in the Bollywood adaptation; however, fans have since then asked for a sequel to Drishyam starring Mohanlal. Thus after a long time, the makers have finally begun work on Drishyam 2. The cast and crew covered in all safety gear as they lit up the diya looked amazing in the pictures shared by Mohanlal.

Fans expressed how eagerly they are looking forward to the release of Drishyam 2. Actor Meena too will be seen in the film this time for Drishyam 2. The story for Drishyam 2 is not known just yet. However, after the events of the first Drishyam movie, it is unsure how the story will progress further from that standpoint. Moreover, fans are still eager to know what they can expect from Drishyam 2 which will continue to be the suspense drama.

Happy Birthday Meena and Welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2#HappyBirthdayMeena pic.twitter.com/SBrQnEe1Dx — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 16, 2020

