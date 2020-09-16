Mohanlal Welcomes Meena To 'Drishyam 2' Sets On Her 46th Birthday; See Post

South diva Meena is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday, September 16. In her career that spans almost four decades, the actor has wowed viewers with her splendid acting prowess. Now, on the occasion of her birthday, Malayalam megastar Mohanlal wished the south heartthrob with a sweet brief note which also reveals intriguing details about the sequel of their hit thriller flick, Drishyam.

Mohanlal wishes Meena ‘Happy Birthday’

The superstar, took to Twitter, to share a throwback photo of Meena while wishing her a ‘Happy Birthday’. In the photo, Meena looks like a typical South Indian lady donning red saree which is wrapped around a purple blouse. Oval bindi on her forehead, bold lips and purple bangles complete Meena’s look. She can be seen smiling brightly as the camera captures her.

Moreover, Mohanlal, along with sharing her photo, also revealed that the actor will reprise her role in Drishyam 2. The Big Brother actor welcomed Meena to the sets of Drishyam’s sequel on her birthday. Check out the tweet shared by the Malayalam megastar here:

Happy Birthday Meena and Welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2#HappyBirthdayMeena pic.twitter.com/SBrQnEe1Dx — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 16, 2020

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of Meena flooded Mohanlal's post by showering tremendous love on her. While some wished "Happy Birthday to the talented and Versatile South Indian actor", others expressed that they are "waiting for Drishyam 2" to hit the cinema houses.

Happy Birthday to the Talented and Versatile South Indian Actress-#Meena ❤️❤️❤️

One of the best hit combo with Lalettan 🥰



About Drishyam 2

Jeethu Joseph directed 2013 release Drishyam emerged as a massive winner for both critics and fans alike by becoming one of the most successful movies in the Malayalam film industry. Now, the makers are gearing up for the sequel’s shoot. The director of the movie previously revealed that Drishyam 2 will be taking a departure from the original version’s theme. Instead of being a crime-thriller, this time the theme of the movie will showcase family drama.

The sequel was earlier scheduled to go on floors in August 2020. However, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the production of the movie was scheduled further. Now, the lead actor has stated that the movie's production has commenced with his endearing tweet.

