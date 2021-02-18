Prithviraj Teases About 'Lucifer 2'; Murali Gopy Comments 'Near... To The Farthest'

Prithviraj Sukumaran aka Prithivraj is one of the most popular actors from the Malayalam cinema. He has acted in numerous Tamil and Malayalam movies. He wore the director's hat with 2019 Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie Lucifer. The movie was released on March 28, 2019. It stars Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier in supporting roles.

Prithviraj's Lucifer is a first in a trilogy about the life and adventures of Lucifer. The second instalment of the movie is titled Empuraan. It will not be a continuation of the first film, but it will tell the past of the Lucifer and the after events of the first movie.

Here's a flashback at Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer

Prithiviraj's Lucifer is an action film that marks Prithiraj's debut as a director. The film follows a multi-narrative frame and the story unfolds at a steady pace. Mohanlal's character Lucifer alludes to the biblical story of the fallen angel Lucifer. The movie grows on political intrigue and later develops into a mystery about the current happenings. The movie had an open ending with a cliffhanger scene. Mohanlal appears as Khureshi-Ab'ram in an undisclosed location. The movie ends with several news reportings about Ab'ram as a head of a crime syndicate.

A sequel for Prithviraj's Lucifer was announced last year. A short clip announcing the title of the film was released as well. Here's a look at the introductory teaser for the film:

Prithviraj posted a cryptic hint for Empuraan on his Instagram post. The image collage has sparked a newfound interest in the fans. In his #AskMohanlal segment on Twitter, Mohanlal too hinted at the possibility of some further development for Empuraan. He is currently seen in Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime. He will soon be seen in movies like Aaraattu, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea and Barroz.

Prithiviraj's movies

Prithiviraj Sukumaran or unanimously known as Prithivraj has acted in over 100 movies in a career spanning over 18 years. He is known for his roles in movies like Classmates, Celluloid, Kaaviya Thalaivan, Ennu Ninte Moideen and his Bollywood debut in the Hindi language film Aiyyaa opposite Rani Mukherji. He is slated to appear in Jana Gana Mana and Cold Case among others. Here's a glimpse at his upcoming Jana Gana Mana:

