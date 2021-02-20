'Drishyam 2' Release, 'The Married Woman', Other Trailers That Dropped This Week

Several trailers were released this week. Much-awaited movies of the year dropped snippets of their upcoming projects. From The Married Woman trailer to Chiranjeevi Sarja's Rajamarthanda's trailer, audiences enjoyed a week of snippets being released from their anticipated movies. Take a look at the list of trailers that were released this week.

Drishyam 2

The official trailer of Drishyam 2 received a positive response from the audience. Drishyam 2 released on February 19, 2021. The movie received a positive response after the trailer release. Several fans commented about how they cannot wait for the movie to come out. The drama thriller movie is the sequel of Drishyam released in 2013. Starring Mohanlal and Meena reprising their role from the original movie, Drishyam 2 release was through the OTT platform, Amazon Prime video.

Pitta Kathalu

Pitta Kathalu release date was February 19. It released on Netflix. The four part Anthology movie’s trailer excited the audience with their bold presentation of human relationships. The audience were hyped for Pitta Kathalu release ever since the trailer was dropped. It is also Netflix’s first Telugu movie. The star studded cast includes names like Shruti Haasan, Sanjith Hegde and Ashima Narwal among others.

Rajamarthanda

Chiranjeevi Sarja's Rajamarthanda's trailer was launched by Meghna Raj on February 19, 2021. Directed by Ramanarayan, the trailer of the movie came as a surprise for many fans. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Rajamarthnada’s trailer showed a promising movie as it was filled with action, romance and lively acting from the actor. Fans could not hide their anticipation as they eagerly wait for the actor’s last movie.

The Married Woman

The Married Woman trailer was released on February 13 by Ekta Kapoor in an event. The trailer shows a promising storyline of a wife and an unconventional artist as they find love in each other quite unexpectedly. The Married Woman will be available for the viewers on the 8th of March, 2021 on ALTBalaji and Zee5 premium.

Allen v Farrow

The HBO documentary about the sexual abuse allegations again Woody Allen will be released on February 21 for the audience on HBO max. The Allen v Farrow trailer was released ahead of its release where Farrow can be seen speaking about Woody Allen where she called meeting Woody Allen was the greatest regret of her life. Investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy are the makers of this documentary.

