Drishyam 2: Who Wrote The Sequel Of The 2013 Mohanlal Starrer?

One of the most awaited sequels, Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal was released on February 19. With the release of Drishyam 2, netizens have poured in their reviews. The credit for such a storyline goes to Drishyam's scriptwriter. Read further to know more about the scriptwriter of the movie.

Drishyam's scriptwriter

Drishyam 2 is the sequel of the 2013 hit Drishyam that featured Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The story of the sequel revolves around Georgekutty and his family and follows the events that happen six years after the prequel. The scriptwriter for the sequel is Jeethu Joseph who also directed the film.

Drishyam's plot

The prequel which was also written by Jeethu Joseph revolved around Georgekutty and his family, who are suspected of murdering the son of the Inspector-general of police. The whole chaos leads to the murder of the son and how Georgekutty successfully gets away with it. The sequel, on the other hand, revolves around the events after the murder.

After the six-year leap, Georgekutty became a theatre owner who also produced his dream movie. The family hasn't gotten over the incident and they are afraid of getting caught. On the other hand, the villagers now hold the family accountable for the crime and have started making their own version of the story from the night. Now, the police are playing smart by introducing undercover cops to keep an eye on the family. The real question is, will Georgekutty come to terms with the incident and surrender or will he plan his way out of it?

Jeethu Joseph's movies

Jeethu Joseph works mainly in the Malayalam film industry. Along with this, he has also worked in some Tamil as well as Bollywood movies. While he made his directorial debut with the movie Detective in the year 2007, he gave five successful movies thereafter. The movies include Mummy & Me (2010), comedy movie My Boss (2012), Memories (2013), Drishyam (2013), and Oozham (2016).

The director also made his Bollywood debut with The Body which features Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. The movie was an official remake of a Spanish movie with the same name. The film was a suspense thriller that revolved around the death of a businesswoman and her dead body missing from the morgue. Other than this, Jeethu also made his Tamil debut with the movie Papanasam.

