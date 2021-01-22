Mohanlal Urges Fans To Go To Theatres To 'save' The Entertainment Industry; Watch Video

Vellam is a Malayalam movie that has released today, on January 22, 2021. This is the first Malayalam movie released post-COVID lockdown. Yesterday, the Malayalam cinema fame Mohanlal shared a video on his Facebook page addressing his fans about the same. He urged his fans to go and watch the movie in theatres. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Tovino Thomas' Birthday: Actor's New Movie Announced By Mohanlal And Other Malayalam Stars

Mohanlal's video -

Mohanlal shared a video on Facebook in which he can be seen in a black shirt and paired his look with a wristwatch. In the video, he spoke about Vellam. He said that almost a year later the movie was active. He said that as the theatres opened, foreign-language films came up first. He said that the film had hit the theatres after a long gap and for the wheel of cinema to move forward, movies should release and people must go and watch them.

Also read: Mammootty's Pic With Mohanlal Takes The Internet By Storm, Fans Call It 'pic Of The Day'

The actor said it was a huge and large industry that employed many people. He said they made films for the audience and there were a lot more upcoming films. He further said that the audience must come to the theatres while COVID protocols must be followed. He said this has to be done to save the entertainment industry and the audience must save the industry from crisis. He also said that artists were in a struggle in the past year as they didn’t have any idea about what had to be done further. He concluded by saying that it was a request from the one who had been working in cinema for a long time. Have a look at the video below.

Also read: Prithviraj Shares A Dashing Pic With Superstar Mohanlal; Quotes Famous 'Lucifer' Dialogue

'Vellam' movie -

Vellam is directed by G Prajesh Sen. The film stars Jayasurya, Samyuktha Menon, Saiju Kurup and Jins Baskar as lead characters. The film is based on a real-life incident.

Mohanlal's films and more -

Mohanlal has had a career spanning over four decades and has acted in more than 340 films. He is regarded as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema. He is also known for his philanthropic endeavours. He is the receiver of many awards and has also appeared in other Indian language films apart from Malayalam. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as The Chase, Marakkar and more.

Also read: Mohanlal's Eagerly Awaited Thriller 'Drishyam 2' To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.