'Drishyam' Shooting Location: Details About The Filming Location Of Mohanlal Starrer

Drishyam is one of the most popular movies in the Malayalam film industry. The drama thriller is helmed by Jeethu Joseph and features Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. The movie also stars Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer and Neeraj Madhav in supporting roles.

The plot of the film shows the life and struggle of Georgekutty and his family. They are under the suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the Inspector-general of police, gets killed by the family after an attempt to physically harass Georgekutty's daughter. The movie shows how a man can go to extreme lengths to save his family. Drishyam earned praises from the audience all over the world because of its gripping story and screenplay.

Where was Drishyam filmed?

It is one of the most acclaimed movies by critics in the Malayalam film industry. The movie has been remade in several languages including a Bollywood remake by the same name starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. The movie also became popular for its picturesque locations. Even after 7 years of its release, a lot of people are still wondering about the Drishyam shooting location and have been curious to know where was Drishyam filmed. For all the people who are wondering about Drishyam movie's shooting location, here is everything you need to know about it.

Drishyam movie's shooting location

According to IMDb, the movie has been shot in India’s Kerala state. Drishyam movie’s shooting location features several beautiful locations of Kerala. The movie is shot in Kerala’s Rajakkad, Idukki. The Drishyam shooting location also features Thodupuzha in Kerala. Thodupuzha has been the filming location of the movie’s Telugu remake starring Venkatesh. Other movies that were shot there are Vellimoonga, Aadupuliyattam, Rasathanthram among others. The on-location shoot of Drishyam has been done in Kerala’s Vazhithala.

Drishyam 2

The sequel of Drishyam is currently in the making. The team of Drishyam 2 recently wrapped the shooting of Drishyam 2. Director Jeetu Joseph shared the update about it on his Instagram handle. In the caption of the post, he said, “The shoot of Drishyam 2 has officially ended today. The film, which was scheduled for 56 days, has been completed in 46 days," Here is a look at the pictures.

Image Credits: A still from trailer

