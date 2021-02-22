'Drishyam': Trivia About The Cast And Characters They Play In The 2013 Malayalam Thriller

With Drishyam 2 having released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 19, fans witnessed the return of their favourite characters from the first film which was released almost seven years ago. Drishyam 1 cast includes Mohanlal and Meena, with Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer, and Neeraj Madhav in supporting roles. The story of Drishyam follows the struggles of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family as they come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar (Basheer), the son of the Inspector-general of police, goes missing. The film became a critical and blockbuster success, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide earning over Rs. 75 crore until it was surpassed by Mohanlal's own Pulimurugan in 2016. Read on to know about the Malayalam Drishyam cast!

Drishyam 1 cast trivia

Mohanlal

Drishyam cast features Mohanlal, who plays the main lead Georgekutty, a cable tv operator, father to Anju and Anu, husband to Rani. Mohanlal is often considered as one of the most acclaimed Indian actors of all time. Some of his popular films include Balagopalan M.A. (1986), Ulladakkam (1991), Kilukkam (1991), Abhimanyu (1991), Kaalapani (1996), Spadikam (1995), Vanaprastham (1999) and Lucifer (2019).

Meena

Meena Durairaj plays Rani George, the wife of Georgekutty in Drishyam. Meena initially began her career as a child artiste, who eventually became a successful lead actor in South Indian films. Meena who is also a playback singer and occasional dubbing artist, has two Filmfare Awards South, four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, two Nandi Awards for Best Actress, and five Cinema Express Awards to her credit.

Read more| As Mohanlal Confirms 'Drishyam 2', Know Whopping Net Worth Of Original 'Drishyam' Cast

Esther Anil

Esther, Anil plays Anumol George aka Anu, the younger daughter of Georgekutty in Drishyam. Esther debuted as a child artist in the Malayalam film Nallavan (2010). She is set to star in Santosh Sivan's upcoming thriller film Jack and Jill.

Asha Sarath

Asha Sarath plays Geetha Prabhakar, the Inspector General of Police. Besides being an actor, Asha is also a classical dancer, who is predominantly well known for her appearances in films like Zachariayude Garbhinikal (2013), Varsham (2014), Angels (2014), Papanasam (2015), King Liar (2016), Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol (2017), and Bhaagamathie (2018). She has won two Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress, for her performances in the films Drishyam and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam to her credit.

Read more| Shruti Haasan Shares Teaser Of Her Segment 'X-Life' From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu'

Siddique

Siddique plays Prabhakar, Geetha's husband in Drishyam. Siddique made his acting debut with the film Aa Neram Alppa Dooram (1985). Siddique has been well known for his comedic roles in films such as Godfather, Manthrikacheppu, Simhavalan Menon, Kasargode Khadarbhai, Thiruthalvaadi, but later transitioned into serious roles with films like Asuravamsam and Lelam in 1997.

Roshan Basheer

Roshan Basheer plays Varun Prabhakar, son of Geetha and Prabhakar in Drishyam. Basheer made his acting debut playing the lead role in the Malayalam coming-of-age film, Plus Two (2010). He has also reprised his roles as Varun Prabhakar in the remakes of Drishyam: Drushyam (2014) in Telugu and Papanasam (2015) in Tamil starring Kamal Haasan.

Read more| Singer Sunitha Opens Up About How It Took Her Husband Ram Seven Months To Propose

Ansiba Hassan

Ansiba Hassan plays Anju George, the elder daughter of Georgekutty in Drishyam. Ansiba's acting debut was in the 2013 Tamil film Paranjothi, directed by Gobu Balaji. She will make her directorial debut in her next feature film Allu and Arjun set to release this year.

Neeraj Madhav

Neeraj Madhav plays Monichan, an aid of Georgekutty in Drishyam. Neeraj is an actor, rapper and dancer who is well known for his role of Moosa Rehman in the Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon Prime series The Family Man. His other notables roles include 1983 (2014), Sapthamashree Thaskaraha (2014), Oru Vadakkan Selfie (2015), Adi Kapyare Kootamani (2015), Oru Mexican Aparatha (2017) among others.

Read more| Rana Daggubati Celebrates Four Years Of War Film 'Ghazi Attack' On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.