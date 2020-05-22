Where Would George Clooney Take His Family On Oct 2, If Drishyam Were Made In Hollywood?

Drishyam is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of Ajay Devgn. The Hindi drama thriller keeps the audience at the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative. The 2015 movie was directed by Nishikant Kamat. The movie is a remake of 2013 Malayalam film of the same name. The film had a strong star cast of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu.

The film also features Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around two families. The film shows Ajay Devgn’s struggle to keep his family shielded when a policewoman’s son threatens to ruin his family. The film was a massive success in Bollywood, but what if the film got its Hollywood version? Here is a look at the Drishyam cast if the film is ever made in Hollywood.

George Clooney as Vijay Salgaonkar

The lead character of Vijay Salgaonkar was played by Ajay Devgn in the movie. He is the owner of Mirage Cable network. In the Hollywood version of the movie, George Clooney can play the role of Vijay Salgaonkar with his stellar acting skills.

Image Credits: Ajay Devgn and georgeclooneynews Instagram

Jessica Alba as Nandini Salgaonkar

In Bollywood’s Drishyam, Shriya Saran had played the character of Nandini Salgaonkar. Nandini is the wife of Vijay and this character can be played by Jessica Alba with ease. The actor has the perfect looks and acting skills required to pull off this role.

Image Credits: Shriya Saran and Jessica Alba Instagram

Charlize Theron as Inspector General Meera Deshmukh

The fierce character of IG Meera Deshmukh was played by Tabu in Drishyam. Charlize Theron can breathe life into this character if the film is ever made in Hollywood. Her experience of playing such strong characters in the past will come handy while playing IG Meera Deshmukh in Hollywood’s Drishyam.

Image Credits: Tabu and Charlize Theron Instagram

Emma Stone as Anju Salgaonkar

The whole turn of events starts when Anju Salgaonkar crosses paths with Sam. The role of Anju was played by Ishita Dutta in Drishyam. For the Hollywood version of the film, Emma Stone becomes the perfect person to play this role.

Image Credits: Ishita Dutta and _emmastoneofficial_ Instagram

James Franco as Sameer 'Sam' Deshmukh

The character of Sam Deshmukh who is the son of IG Meera Deshmukh is played by Rishab Chadha in Drishyam. James Franco becomes the ideal choice to play this role. With his looks and acting skills, he can play this role with the utmost ease.

Image Credits: Rishab Chadha and officialjamesfrancoo Instagram

