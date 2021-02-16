Singer Sunitha Opens Up About How It Took Her Husband Ram Seven Months To Propose

Renowned Telugu singer and dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta recently opened up about her marriage to business and media personality Ram Veerapaneni, which took place on January 9 in Hyderabad. During a candid interview with anchor Suma for Telugu Filmnagar, she shared some interesting details about their love story on Valentine’s Day. In this interview, Sunitha said that the engagement ceremony was quite impromptu and that he 'has been waiting' to convey his feelings to her for about seven years!

Singer Sunitha talks about her wedding celebration with Ram Veerapaneni

During the interview with anchor Suma on Telugu Filmnagar, Singer Sunitha and her husband Ram Veerapaneni narrated their experiences about the wedding celebration on the occasion of Valentines Day. Amidst the recent lockdown, Ram had given her a call to get some professional matter cleared. During the conversation, Sunitha asked Ram if he had any plans of getting married at all. Ram was quick to take a step and respond with a marriage proposal as he had waited long to convey his true feelings towards Sunitha.

Sunitha took her time and discussed his proposal with her family. She said that after her family was well acquainted with Ram's background, they gave the go-ahead for the wedding and wished her blessings and happiness. am Veerapaneni also expressed his desire to get married to the singer with his family members as well, to which they also agreed. Ram and his family also eventually dropped by Sunita's residence for the first time. Sunitha went on to explain the viral photos of their engagement on social media, stating the couple was unaware of the news of their pictures from the ceremony being circulated online, in which she had exchanged 'Thambhoolam' the same day.

Sunitha also expressed in the interview that even her children were angry at her about the impromptu engagement plan. Her daughter said that she should have informed her beforehand about the engagement so that she could wear the right clothes. Sunitha later clarified with her daughter that it was Ram and his family who decided the engagement would be impromptu. Sunitha also praised her children for being very much supportive of the couple, since this was Sunitha's second marriage following her divorce from media professional Kiran Kumar Goparaju.

Sunitha Upadrashta updates

Sunitha Upadrashta now 42, has nine Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards (South) to her credit. She last sang for the songs Neeli Neeli Aakasham from the film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela (2020), Tholi Suryuda in Local Boy (2020) and Kalalu Yenno from the film Nireekshana. She has also done voice-over dubbing work for established South actresses like Namrata Shirodkar and Sonali Bendre, among others.

