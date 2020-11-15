Dulqueer Salmaan's 'Charlie' Was His 3rd Collaboration With Martin Prakkat; Read Trivia

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Charlie has gained a cult following in Mollywood and the actor has always credited the movie director Martin Prakkat for its success and also gifting him with the beloved character. Interestingly, Charlie was the third collaboration of Dulquer and Martin Parkkat, but the second movie that featured them as actor and director, respectively. Scroll down to know how Charlie was the third collaboration of the duo and read other interesting trivia about the 2015's romantic-drama.

Charlie movie trivia

As mentioned above, Charlie marked the third collaboration of the duo and apart from their two featured film projects, Salmaan and Prakkat also worked for a commercial ad in 2018. The duo worked for a campaign of a popular regional newspaper. Another interesting fact about the film that might blow your mind is that a Bangladeshi man named his son Dulquer Salmaan for his love for the actor.

In 2018, a Twitter user proclaimed that a man, who came out of depression after watching Charlie, named his son after the actor. Replying to the tweet, Dulqueer wrote, "Thank you so much !! Lots of love back to everyone in Bangladesh ! Had a lot of lovely friends in college from Bangladesh. Still in touch with them".

In our country Bangladesh one guy who came out from depression after watching DQ's charlie movie. He name his son as Dulquer Salmaan. Massive numbers of lovers here for you @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/GplE2qseXz — Saifuddin Shakil (@SaifShakil5066) November 27, 2018

Not only with the director, but Salmaan also marked his second featured film collaboration with actor Parvathy Thiruvothu. Earlier, the duo shared the screen space for 2014's Malayalam release Bangalore Days. In the romance-drama, Parvathy played the character of a disabled person. Along with the Charlie actors, the ensemble star cast of 2014's release also featured Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen.

Coming to the performance of the film, it dominated the 46th Kerala State Film Awards this year bagging 8 awards including Best Actor for Dulquer, Best Actress for Parvathy and Best Director for Martin Prakkat. On the other hand, it also turned out to be the last film of actor Kalpana as she died on January 25, 2016, just a month after the movie's release. As per the IMDb trivia page of the film, it is said that Martin Prakkat directorial is loosely inspired by the 2014 Thailand film, The Teacher's Diary.

Charlie movie details

Coming to the film, Charlie is not only one of the major hits of Salmaan's career but also a "life-changing" venture. When the film turned a year older in 2016, Dulquer in a Facebook post wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 1 year of #Charlie ! What a life changing film ! From the time of hearing the idea to deciding the look, training for it to filming it, and all the way to the end product. Loved by so many".

