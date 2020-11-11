Dulquer Salmaan & Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Bond Over Their Favourite Childhood Author

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, to share a post of her favourite author as a child and how much she loves reading it even now. Supriya Menon also went on to pen a long note talking about how she is passing on these books to her little one, Ally Sukumaran. Seeing this post, actor Dulquer Salmaan was quick to comment on the post revealing how the book is his favourite too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Supriya Menon shared a post of her favourite author Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree, when she was young. In the picture, one can see the hardcover of the book with a lot of characters on different parts of the tree. One can also see the name of the book and author of the book.

Along with this picture, Supriya also went on to reveal how she is passing on her favourite books to her and Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter, Ally. She wrote, “First Enid Blyton for Ally! Her books were my absolute favourites growing up!” She added, “Hoping Ally will also love them equally! PS -don’t be surprised to see mamma with the book instead of Ally”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Supriya Menon shared the post online, actor Dulqueer Salmaan was quick enough to leave a sweet comment on the post and the actor revealed that the author is his favourite too and he also read her books recently. Seeing this comment, Supriya replied saying, “Never too old for Blyton”. She added, “Along with our 90s music, we need to revisit these books too on our next catch up”. Check out Supriya and Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram banter below.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and family along with Dulquer Salmaan and family share a close bond. They all take to their respective social media handles to share pictures of their outing and also indulge in some fun social media banter. Prithviraj, Dulquer, Supriya, and Amaal Salmaan are quite close to each other and it is quite evident through their posts. They even go on to take the internet by a storm with their pictures together. Take a look at the post below.

