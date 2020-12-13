Dulquer Salmaan & Co-stars Had To Be Part Of A Grooming Camp Before THIS Film, Read Trivia

Bangalore Days starred an ensemble cast featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Isha Talwar, Nivin Pauly, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. It follows the lives of three cousins from Kerala who shift their base to Bangalore. While they walk different paths, Kunju, Kuttan, and Aju stay connected.

Bangalore Days, which hit the theatres in 2014, emerged out as a box office hit. Besides garnering positive response from the critics and the audience alike, it was commercially successful. Moreover, the rom-com flick received various nods and awards for categories like Best Actor (Nivin Pauly), Best Actress (Nazriya Nazim), and Best Screenplay (Anjali Menon), to name a few. Here are unknown facts about Dulquer Salmaan’s Bangalore Days that you must check out right away:

Dulquer Salmaan’s Bangalore Days trivia

According to IMDb, before the beginning of Bangalore Days shooting, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Nivin Pauly had to participate in a grooming camp at Anjali Menon’s place. It assisted the trio in building their relationship as cousins in the movie. However, the makers would not allow Fahad Fazil near the camp for his character’s introvert behaviour in the film.

Dulquer Salmaan’s father and superstar Mammooty appreciated Nivin Pauly for his acting in the movie and not his son.

It is a rarely known fact that Anjali Menon’s directorial movie Manjadikkuru also showcased a friendship between three cousins in the backdrop of a village. While Urvashi portrays the mother of one of the kids, her elder sister Kalpana plays the mom of Nivin Pauly in Bangalore Days.

Not many people know, during the filming of Bangalore Days, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim’s marriage got fixed.

Nazriya Nazim has lent her voice for the song Ente Kannil Ninakkai in the romantic-comedy-drama movie.

The movie, which released in 2014, emerged out as one of the biggest releases for any Malayalam flick.

There is a scene in the movie, where Divya and her parents visit an astrologer. During that time, the narrator states ‘Edho Cinema le aaro parunadu bole, kismat aanu mole”. It translated to- someone once said in a movie, ‘it is fate’. This dialogue in the romantic comedy film is a tribute to the late South Indian star Thilakan, in which he speaks the same line in his movie Usthad Hotel.

