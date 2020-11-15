How Dulquer Salmaan Has Proved To Be A Good Samaritan During Pandemic; Check Details

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many actors have done generous acts and are indulged in social services. South star Dulquer Salmaan also set an example by being involved in charity work for HelpAge India to raise funds for COVID-19. The actor has been constantly winning hearts by taking the initiative to help others.

A peek into Dulquer Salmaan's work for charity

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan & Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Bond Over Their Favourite Childhood Author

The Malayali actor is often seen spending time with a bunch of kids at NGO SOS children’s village and raising awareness for COVID. He keeps his fans updated by sharing pictures and videos of his activities on social media. His Instagram account, too, has a fund-raising website in his bio.

Dulquer has joined various NGOs such as Chennai Task Force, SOS children’s village, the Kindness Project to raise funds for the on-going pandemic. The actor also shared instructions to donate and urged his fans to contribute. On April 17, 2020, Dulquer shared a video informing his fans that he joined hands with Chennai Task Force and the Kindness Project. He further wrote, “What we’ve planned is a raffle where three winners get to speak to me directly live on video! To enter, all you have to do is donate Rs 100.”

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan Recommences Shoot For Debutant Director Brinda's 'Hey Sinamika': Reports

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Posts Where He Paid Tribute To Other Renowned Artists

Kindness All In was a project launched by Dulquer which invited the public to donate a certain amount and stand a chance to win a virtual interaction with the actor. In Chennai Gives initiative, the Malayali heartthrob donated 150 items which included clothing, shoes, books, school supplies and crockery items. Apart from being involved in charitable works, he is also the director of Bangalore-based Motherhood Hospital.

The award-winning actor is popular for his roles in ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum. He has starred in Bollywood movies such as Karwaan and The Zoya Factor. In the year 2019, Dulquer became the first actor from Kerala to get featured on the October edition of Vogue India.

Meanwhile, actor Dulquer Salmaan has resumed work after seven-months of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The News Minute's report, Dulquer Salmaan has recommenced work on his Tamil movie, Hey Sinamika.

Image Source: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Also read: Did You Know Dulquer Salmaan Rejected A Number Of Films In The Start Of His Career?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.