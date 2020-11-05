Prithviraj Sukumaran & Dulquer Salmaan Congratulate Jayasurya On His 100th Film 'Sunny'

National Film Award-winning Malayalam actor, Jayasurya recently announced starting the shoot of his 100th film titled Sunny along with a heartfelt note for all his fans who have been a part of his journey. Soon after the Njan Marykutty actor made the special announcement, his Mollywood contemporaries Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan extended a sweet congratulatory wish to the 42-year-old on achieving the milestone. Along with announcing the film, Jayasurya expressed that although Sunny is his 100th film 'by numbers', it is his first film 'by heart'.

The shooting of Jayasurya's 100th film 'Sunny' goes on floors from today

Yesterday, i.e. November 4, 2020, Malayalam superstar Jayasurya announced commencing the shoot of his highly-anticipated film titled Sunny. Along with sharing the announcement video to shed some light on the makers of the upcoming Malayalam film, Jayasurya penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle for his fans and admirers. He wrote, "By numbers, my 100th movie. By heart, my first. To all of you, who have been a part of this journey, to all the forces that have been integral, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Thank you seems like too small a word. But Thank you. I hope to continue entertaining you with my work. (sic)".

Soon after the news broke the internet, his friend and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to his Instagram handle to repost the video shared by Jayasurya and congratulated him on his 100th film. Along with congratulating his Mollywood peer, Prithviraj also wished team Sunny 'all the best' on the upcoming venture. The caption of his post read, "Congratulations Jayetta @actor_jayasurya on your 100th film! Here’s to the next 100! All the best to the entire team of #Sunny (sic)".

On the other hand, megastar Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan also rejoiced as 'Jayetta' announced his 100th film as an actor. Thus, he too showered Jayasurya with immense love and congratulated him by sharing a sweet note on his Instagram Stories. Dulquer wrote, "Congratulations and All the best!!! On your 100th film".

