Dulquer Salmaan's Heartfelt Wishes For Prithviraj; Calls Him 'the Lambo To His Porsche'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to social media to share a heartfelt paragraph on his bond with the birthday boy, Prithviraj Sukumaran. In the picture posted, Dulquer Salmaan, Amal Sufiya, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Supriya Menon Prithviraj are seen posing for the camera with bright smiles across their faces. They are all dressed elegantly for a function and seem to be having some delightful gettogether. Prithviraj and DQ have aptly styled a pair of denims while Supriya and Amal slay in stunning party dresses.

In the caption for the post, Dulquer Salmaan has wished his co-star while throwing some light on their friendship which has grown immensely in a short time. He has mentioned that the best thing about this year is that they all got to spend some amazing time together, growing closer and stronger with time. The actor has also added that he wants Prithviraj to have a super special birthday this year. Dulquer has also asked his friend to remain kind and awesome always, just the way he is. He has also mentioned through the hashtags that Prithviraj is the Lambo to his Porsche. Have a look at the post on Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, fans have spoken highly of the two actors and their friendship. A few people have mentioned how amazing it is to see two talented actors come together and support each other. A bunch of fans have dropped birthday wishes for Prithviraj while others have used a few emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments on Dulquer Salmaan’s post here.

Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

