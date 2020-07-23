Dulquer & Prithviraj Purportedly Race Through Kottayam-Kochi Highway, DMV Orders Probe

The Motor Vehicles Department of Kerala has ordered a probe after a video of luxury cars owned by film Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan, allegedly racing along the Kottayam-Kochi highway, was shared on social media.

The video of the ‘race’, recorded and uploaded by two youngsters, who apparently chased the actors on their bike, has now gone viral. In the video, two men on a bike could be seen chasing three cars, a black Lamborghini, a silver Porsche followed by a red Porsche cruising along the Kottayam-Kochi road in Kerala.

Joint transport commissioner at the Department of Motor Vehicles, Rajeev Puthalath has, in a statement, confirmed that a probe has been launched to ascertain the authenticity of the video and determine whether the actors were actually involved in rash driving.

“We’ve launched a probe to find whether the actors were involved in rash driving. An instruction has been given to the MVD’s Automated Enforcement Wing (AEW) to verify the speed-detecting cameras installed along the Kottayam-Kochi route. We can’t jump into a conclusion to claim that the actors have violated the road-safety rules. If the cameras can find the violations, notice will be served on the RC (registration certificate) owner,” claims Puthalath.

As per reports, if a probe by the MVD finds the car owners guilty under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, they will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1500 for the first offence or face jail time for six months, and Rs 3,000 for repeat offences.

This isn't the first time that Prithviraj Sukumaran has had a brush up with the DMV. In Nov 2019, the Ernakulam RTO had blocked the registration of a new luxury car owned by actor Prithviraj after the dealer of the vehicle showed a reduced amount on the bill. The purchase bill submitted with the online application had stated that the luxury vehicle was worth Rs 1.34 crore. The registration was blocked after the authorities found that the actual value of the vehicle was around Rs 1.64 crore.

