Dulquer Salmaan Calls Asif Ali One Of The 'nicest Guys' He Knows On Asif's Birthday

Malayalam actor-producer Asif Ali rings in his 35th birthday today, i.e. February 4, 2021. Thus, his M-Town pal Dulquer Salmaan decided to make his day even more special by penning a heartfelt birthday wish for him. The Zoya Factor actor expressed how Asif is one of the "nicest guys" he knows and revealed that they have been friends ever since he kickstarted his career as an actor.

Dulquer Salmaan prays for 'greater success' on Asif Ali's birthday

As Asif Ali turns 35 today, one of the first actor pals from the Malayalam film industry to wish him on his birthday was none other than Dulquer Salmaan. Earlier this morning, the beloved son of megastar Mammootty took to his Instagram handle to extend a heartwarming wish to Asif by sharing a cheerful photograph with his Ustad Hotel co-star. In the picture, Dulquer and Asif are seen posing in traditional outfits as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera. Along with sharing the picture on Instagram, the 34-year-old wrote:

To one of the nicest guys I know. Happy birthday Asif! The one thing I love about you is how you’ve always stayed the same. Consistently kind and warm we’ve been friends from around the time I began my film career. Over the years our dynamic hasn’t changed and if at all only to get closer. Forever rooting for you, you’ve had a fabulous run at the movies and I pray for greater success and happiness for you. Love to your beautiful family and I’m sure you’ve celebrated with them and your merry troop of boys. Happiest of birthdays to you brother.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post below:

Yesterday, Dulquer Salmaan's photos from his debut film Second Show were doing the rounds on social media as February 3 not only marked his debut film's 9th anniversary but Dulquer also completed 9 successful years in the film industry. Furthermore, he also announced yet another upcoming venture of his, which has director Rosshan Andrrews at its helm. Although the film remains untitled as of yet, it went on floors yesterday. In addition to starring in the film, the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor is also bankrolling it under his banner, Wayfarer Films.

Take a look:

(Image source: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram (@dqsalmaan))

