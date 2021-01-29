Dulquer Salmaan promises help to 18-year-old suffering from kidney disease; wins hearts

The stars of the film industry have their loyal fanbase, who fall in love with their movies. The impact that the stars create on the viewers could be understood from a recent statement of a 18-year-old fan of Dulquer Salmaan. The actor’s films were the only source of the joy for the fan who was struggling with a chronic ailment.

Dulquer Salmaan promises to help ill patient

A fund-raising platform recently shared that an 18-year girl named Aleena was suffering from a chronic kidney disease. The statement added that she was ‘in pain.’ However, the only thing that was providing her some relief was watching her ‘favorite actor’ Dulquer Salmaan’s movies.

Responding to the post, the Bangalore Days star sent his love to Aleena. He added that he will reach out to the family personally and do whatever is possible for him to do. He also informed fans ways to help if they wished to donate something.

My love to Aleena. Will reach out to the family personally and do my bit. For all of you who also want to help please visit her @ketto page. https://t.co/xFRu8RJWya — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 28, 2021

Duqluer’s gesture was lauded by netizens. Fans replied with heart emojis and words like ‘Love DQ’ and more.

Dulquer Salmaan on professional front

Dulquer, who has numerous popular Malayalam films to his kitty, apart from two films in Hindi, will next be seen in Kurup. He plays the role of one of the most dreaded criminals in Kerala, Sukumar Kurup.

On New Year, he had shared a poster of the movie and written, ”Happy happy new year to all you lovely people from the entire team of #Kurup. Releasing across languages and telling the story of India’s longest wanted fugitive, this is a movie I am hoping all of you will get to watch in the theaters. Here’s to a brighter and more promising 2021.”

He is also one of the producers of the movie. Dulquer Salmaan has produced multiple films over the last few years. He turned producer with Varane Avashyamund, which also starred Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The movie received positive reviews.

His last production was Maniyarayile Ashokan, where he also made a cameo. Recently, he also featured in the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal in 2020.

