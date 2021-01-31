Dulquer Salmaan's Over-the-top Romance Films Which We Have Come To Adore

Superstar Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan is a popular actor across south Indian film industries and has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industry. The actor of The Zoya Factor fame is known for his performance in movies like O Kadhai Kanmani, Banglore Days, Kali and 100 days of Love. The actor has performed a wide range of films and collaborated with several actors from the film industry. Here's a look at a few Dulquer Salmaan's movies where he went out of his way to prove his love.

Dulquer's movies

100 Days of Love

100 Days of Love is a romantic Malayalam movie written and directed by debutant Jenuse Mohamed. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The movie is based on a man, who just got dumped, falls in love with another girl who he bullied in his childhood. 100 Days of Love received positive reviews from the critics and the audience.

OK Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani follows the story of a young couple who believes marriage is futile. However, their emotions are not easily managed when they witness the unconditional love of an older couple they live with. The film stars Nithya Menen, Leela Samson and Siva Ananth along with Dulquer. Directed by Mani Ratnam, O Kadhal Kanmani is another popular film of Dulquer Salmaan available on Amazon Prime which released in 2015.

Charlie

Charlie, directed by Martin Prakkat, features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. The plot of the film sheds light on the life of an artist named Tessa (Parvathy Thiruvothu) who is determined to hunt down Charlie, a vagabond who is known for transforming the lives of people with a positive approach. The romantic drama narrates how searching for a soulmate transforms into a beautiful love story. The film bagged around 33 awards and nominations.

Bangalore Days

Dulquer Salmaan played the lead role of Arjun in the Anjali Menon directorial Banglore Days. The film featuring an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. Some of the major highlights of the film include the actor’s performance, on-screen chemistry, screenplay, songs and other aspects. The movie even received awards including Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards and others. Moreover, the movie was later remade in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Ustad Hotel

Penned by Anjali Menon and directed by Anwar Rasheed, Ustad Hotel took the viewers on the journey of an aspiring cook, Faizi, who wants to go to the UK to become a professional chef. Nithya Menen as Shahana is portrayed as Faizi’s love interest. She tries her best to help Faizi open his dream restaurant while circumstances force him to assist his grandfather in a small restaurant. The movie has earned 8.3 stars on IMDb. Ustad Hotel cast featured Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Thilakan, and Siddique in pivotal roles.

