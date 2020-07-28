As Dulquer Salmaan Celebrates 34th Birthday Today, Fans Are 'madly Waiting' For 'Kurup'

Actor Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his 34th birthday today, July 28, fans took to their social media handles to shower love and praises on the actor. Fans also got into an interesting discussion about Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated film, Kurup and seemed very excited about the upcoming crime drama. Here is how fans wished the actor and expressed their anticipation for Kurup.

Fans 'madly waiting' for Kurup

Despite being the son of a proud star in malayalam cinema, he did not follow in his father's path. He became the best actor in south india today with his own talent 🥳#HappyBirthdayDULQUER#Kurup | @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/Crvjrjik4X — NᎪNᏟY™🐾 (@Traditional_bae) July 28, 2020

Wishing @dhanushkraja sir & @dulQuer sir for the best birthday wishes... Glad will have both of them with great future & good healthy with prosperous life ..



All the Best for #JagameThandhiram & #Kurup from @PawanKalyan Fans#HappyBirthdayDhanush#HappyBirthdayDULQUER pic.twitter.com/jzvsiLaunH — Trend Pspk (@TrendSPSPk_1) July 28, 2020

So vulnerable , so beautiful , so genuine !

Ready To Witness a stylish entry ?

#HappyBirthdayDULQUER #Kuruppic.twitter.com/dbEgHU1qKv — DQOP ™ ➐ (@TeamDQOP) July 28, 2020

Kurup movie his entry are waiting and more powerful and stylish sukumara kurup on big screen ❣️⚡️

Can't waiting for the realese🤩😍#HappyBirthdayDULQUER#Kurup @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/lUrcxhIPtn — Zuhairurahman K (@ZuhairurahmanK) July 28, 2020

All about Kurup

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in the leading roles, Kurup narrates the story of one of the most celebrated criminals of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal, the movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Suresh Oberoi, Shine Tom Chacko, Walid Riachy and Anand Bal in prominent roles. The movie is expected to release in 2021.

Dulquer Salmaan on the professional front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen with Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. Besides Kurup, the actor has many movies like Love In Anjengo, Pashmeena and Hey Sinamika in his kitty.

