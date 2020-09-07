Dulquer Salmaan Has A 'mysterious' Take On His Picture With Mohanlal And Prithviraj

Dulquer Salmaan sent all the fans into a frenzy after he shared a picture with megastars Mohanlal and Prithviraj. Seeing the three superstars on one frame, netizens didn't just go gaga behind it, but also they started making several speculations. There were soon rumours that the trio may come together for a movie. This may not be a huge surprise as Mohanlal has previously starred in Prithviraj's directorial debut, Lucifer. Now, Dulquer has broken his silence surrounding the hype in the picture.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amaal 'Happy Birthday'; Says 'thank You For Being My Rock'

Dulquer Salmaan likes the mystery behind his picture

The Zoya Factor actor spoke to The Indian Express about it and revealed that he likes the mystery behind the picture. He added that he is neither denying nor is he confirming the speculations surrounding the picture. He went on to say that he had a lovely interaction with the two actors and that the picture was a nice moment that was captured between them. Dulquer's revelations may further fuel the speculations about an upcoming project starring the trio.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan Flaunts His Natural Curls; Leaves Fans Stunned With His New Rugged Look

Dulquer Salmaan on his movie Kurup

Dulquer also revealed about his upcoming movie Kurup. The OK Kanmani actor said that the movie will be released theatrically. The actor further said that the film, Kurup is a movie which has been conceived and made for the theatrical experience. He added that the movie revolves around a sensitive subject as it is talking about a real-life criminal. The Ustad Hotel actor went on to say that there may be some debates amongst the audience that the movie is white-washing a criminal.

Also Read: ‘Sorry For Your Loss’: Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya Pay Condolences To Suresh Raina & Family

Apart from this, there have been speculations that Dulquer may be producing a movie starring Mohanlal in the lead. He has recently donned the hat of a producer with the film, Varane Avashyamund. On this, the actor said that when he started his own production house, he wanted his own team from the ground. He added that he did not want to depend on the existing people in the industry for it. Lastly, the actor added that he wants to work with such people on his production house who have quit their good-paying jobs for the love of cinema.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.