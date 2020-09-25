Dulquer Salmaan-produced 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' To Premiere On TV Soon, See Details

Dulquer Salmaan-produced Maniyarayile Ashokan will have its world television premiere on Sunday, September 27 at 6:00 pm. The movie, starring Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, narrates the tale of a middle-aged man who is on the search of an ideal life partner. Interestingly, Maniyarayile Ashokan was one of the first Malayalam movies to skip the theatrical release. It released on August 31, 2020, on Netflix.

Maniyarayile Ashokan also features actors like SV Krishna Shankar, Shine Tom Chacko, Vijayaraghavan, Sreelakshmi, among others in pivotal roles. The movie also has cameo appearances from actors like Nazriya Nazim and Sunny Wayne. Maniyarayile Ashokan directed by Shamzu Zayba opened to positive reviews.

Maniyarayile Ashokan was scripted by Vineeth Krishnan, and the story was concocted by Magesh Boji. The movie's cinematography was handled by Sajad Kakku, and editing was handled by Appu N Bhattathiri. The music for the film was composed by newbie Sreehari K Nair. Maniyarayile Ashokan was jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jacob Gregory under their respective production banner.

What's next for Dulquer Salmaan on the work front?

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, narrates the real-life story of one of the most notorious criminals of Kerala- Sukumaran Kurup. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer also features Shine Tom Chacko and Indrajith Sukumaran in prominent roles. The makers of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer shared a short video of the forthcoming movie on the actor's 34th birthday, here's a look at the video:

Besides the upcomer, Dulquer Salmaan also has Hey Sinamika. The upcomer will mark the directorial debut of popular choreographer Brinda. The movie that stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, interestingly got its title from Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movie OK Kanmani's song- Aye Sinamika. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors. Thereafter, Dulquer Salmaan has an array of movies at different stages of production.

