Dulquer Salmaan Flaunts His Natural Curls; Leaves Fans Stunned With His New Rugged Look

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from his recent workout session. The actor has showcased his natural curls through the pictures and called it his lockdown look. He has also jokingly tagged himself as a caveman for his rugged look while thanking his gym partner and fashion photographer Shani Shaki. The pictures have been receiving a lot of compliments from fans who loved his raw and intense look.

Dulquer Salmaan flaunts natural curls

Actor Dulquer Salman recently posted a bunch of casual yet intense pictures on his official social media handle. In the pictures posted, he is seen dressed in a green sleeveless workout T-shirt which has patches of grey design. He is spotted with an untrimmed beard and long hair giving him a naturally attractive look.

In the first post, Dulquer Salmaan is seen looking into the camera with a slight smirk as he lets his hair free amidst a workout session. He has also mentioned that he is rocking his new hairstyle while calling himself a caveman simultaneously.

In the next few pictures, Dulquer Salmaan is seen looking away from the camera while he poses for the photographs. In the caption for the post, Dulquer Salmaan has mentioned that his intention is to flaunt his curls and take over the Instagram feed of his followers. He has also indicated that he is stepping out of his ‘cave’ after quite some time.

In this Instagram post, Dulquer Salmaan is in the middle of a workout session. He has a tough look on his face as he pushes his body for an intense session. In the caption for the post, he has mentioned that he is going for another set with some serious motivation. Have a look at the dashing pictures.

In the comments section of the pictures, Dulquer Salmaan has received quite some love from his followers for his new look. A few of them have also lauded his motivation that lasted through the lockdown. Have a look at few of the comments on his post here.

